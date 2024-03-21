12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Loading...
Loading...
Gainers
- Kaival Brands Innovations KAVL stock moved upwards by 63.1% to $2.17 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million.
- LiveWire Gr LVWR stock rose 23.9% to $8.45. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
- Kirkland's KIRK shares moved upwards by 18.8% to $2.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Allurion Technologies ALUR shares moved upwards by 18.09% to $2.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $117.7 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Canoo GOEV stock increased by 14.94% to $3.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $223.1 million.
- Guess GES stock moved upwards by 14.37% to $29.68. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Designer Brands DBI stock declined by 17.1% to $9.55 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $542.9 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Destination XL Group DXLG shares decreased by 13.65% to $3.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $186.5 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Five Below FIVE stock fell 11.95% to $184.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.1 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Academy Sports ASO shares declined by 10.41% to $63.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Chijet Motor Co CJET stock fell 9.48% to $0.45. The company's market cap stands at $72.7 million.
- Li Auto LI shares decreased by 9.16% to $30.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.0 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Loading...
Loading...
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
We simplify the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in