12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Aeries Technology AERT shares increased by 6.2% to $2.55 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.8 million.
- Astra Space ASTR stock increased by 5.67% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.5 million.
- Swvl Hldgs SWVL shares moved upwards by 5.47% to $11.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.4 million.
- Agrify AGFY stock moved upwards by 4.99% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million.
- AERWINS Technologies AWIN shares rose 4.86% to $0.08. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 million.
- Energous WATT stock moved upwards by 4.79% to $1.75. The company's market cap stands at $10.6 million.
Losers
- Steelcase SCS stock fell 10.0% to $11.75 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Lucas GC LGCL shares declined by 7.74% to $3.1. The company's market cap stands at $251.2 million.
- Baiyu Holdings BYU stock declined by 5.72% to $1.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.5 million.
- BioNexus Gene Lab BGLC shares declined by 5.55% to $0.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.3 million.
- voxeljet VJET stock fell 4.37% to $0.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 million.
- noco-noco NCNC stock decreased by 4.17% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $31.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
