12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Loading...
Loading...
Gainers
- Cue Health HLTH shares increased by 12.1% to $0.22 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $34.8 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Aclarion ACON shares increased by 10.39% to $0.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 million.
- BioSig Technologies BSGM shares increased by 9.39% to $0.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million.
- OptiNose OPTN stock increased by 9.09% to $2.04. The company's market cap stands at $229.8 million.
- SCWorx WORX stock rose 7.55% to $1.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 million.
- Avenue Therapeutics ATXI shares moved upwards by 7.3% to $0.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 million.
Losers
- Molecular Templates MTEM shares declined by 12.7% to $2.4 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $12.8 million.
- Better Therapeutics BTTX shares declined by 7.4% to $0.04. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 million.
- PaxMedica PXMD stock fell 6.28% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 million.
- Aligos Therapeutics ALGS shares declined by 5.26% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.1 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Autolus Therapeutics AUTL shares fell 4.99% to $5.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Mersana Therapeutics MRSN stock decreased by 4.97% to $4.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $581.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Loading...
Loading...
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
We simplify the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in