12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Velo3D VLD shares moved upwards by 8.7% to $0.46 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $118.8 million.
- Momentus MNTS shares moved upwards by 7.32% to $0.49. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 million.
- Greenwave Tech Solns GWAV shares rose 5.61% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.
- Microvast Holdings MVST shares moved upwards by 5.06% to $0.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $182.2 million.
- Astra Space ASTR stock increased by 4.99% to $0.59. The company's market cap stands at $13.3 million.
- WANG & LEE Group WLGS shares rose 4.99% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.3 million.
Losers
- SolarMax Technology SMXT shares decreased by 5.1% to $7.86 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $354.0 million.
- SOS SOS shares fell 4.77% to $1.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.1 million.
- Simpple SPPL shares fell 4.05% to $0.95. The company's market cap stands at $15.4 million.
- Earlyworks Co ELWS stock fell 4.01% to $0.66. The company's market cap stands at $9.9 million.
- Exela Technologies XELA shares declined by 3.96% to $2.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.4 million.
- Sentage Hldgs SNTG stock declined by 3.94% to $2.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 million.
