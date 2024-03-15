12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Loading...
Gainers
- Sobr Safe SOBR shares rose 10.3% to $0.5 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.2 million.
- Nano Labs NA stock increased by 5.91% to $1.97. The company's market cap stands at $128.6 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- XIAO-I AIXI stock increased by 5.49% to $2.11. The company's market cap stands at $152.0 million.
- Rubicon Technologies RBT shares rose 5.23% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.3 million.
- EMCORE EMKR stock moved upwards by 5.0% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $30.8 million.
- AEye LIDR shares moved upwards by 4.95% to $1.21. The company's market cap stands at $7.5 million.
Losers
- MMTEC MTC stock decreased by 12.3% to $1.93 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $384.3 million.
- Verb Tech VERB shares declined by 10.68% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 million.
- SMX (Security Matters) SMX stock decreased by 7.25% to $0.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million.
- SEMrush Hldgs SEMR stock decreased by 6.98% to $10.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
- Wetouch Technology WETH stock fell 6.47% to $4.2. The company's market cap stands at $49.9 million.
- Argo Blockchain ARBK shares fell 5.46% to $1.56. The company's market cap stands at $90.0 million.
