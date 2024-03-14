12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Loading...
Gainers
- Staffing 360 Solutions STAF stock moved upwards by 12.0% to $0.35 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 million.
- Greenwave Tech Solns GWAV stock rose 7.27% to $0.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 million.
- Alta Equipment Group ALTG stock moved upwards by 7.04% to $11.25. The company's market cap stands at $364.1 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Earlyworks Co ELWS stock increased by 5.79% to $0.73. The company's market cap stands at $10.9 million.
- NeoVolta NEOV shares moved upwards by 5.62% to $0.73. The company's market cap stands at $24.2 million.
- JE Cleantech Hldgs JCSE stock moved upwards by 5.55% to $0.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 million.
Losers
- Babcock & Wilcox BW stock decreased by 15.6% to $1.08 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.5 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. 8.125% Senior Notes due 2026 BWSN stock declined by 8.44% to $18.0.
- Blink Charging BLNK shares declined by 6.13% to $3.22. The company's market cap stands at $217.0 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- OceanPal OP stock declined by 4.66% to $2.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.8 million.
- Singularity Future Tech SGLY shares decreased by 4.54% to $3.75. The company's market cap stands at $12.9 million.
- Gaucho Group Holdings VINO stock decreased by 4.03% to $0.52. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
