12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Li-Cycle Holdings LICY shares rose 36.3% to $0.8 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $142.5 million.

ShiftPixy PIXY stock increased by 27.59% to $4.0. The company's market cap stands at $21.5 million.

Expion360 XPON shares rose 16.11% to $3.89. The company's market cap stands at $27.1 million.

VCI Global VCIG stock increased by 11.4% to $1.27. The company's market cap stands at $48.2 million.

Full Truck Alliance Co YMM shares increased by 10.63% to $7.7. The company's market cap stands at $8.2 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago.

TTEC Holdings TTEC stock rose 7.99% to $12.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $584.9 million.

Losers

voxeljet VJET shares decreased by 35.6% to $0.64 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 million.

noco-noco NCNC stock declined by 7.13% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.2 million.

ZIM Integrated Shipping ZIM shares declined by 6.69% to $10.88. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Roma Green Finance ROMA shares fell 6.46% to $1.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.0 million.

shares fell 6.46% to $1.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.0 million. Energy Vault Holdings NRGV shares declined by 6.08% to $1.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $244.0 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

Solidion Technology STI stock declined by 4.87% to $1.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $112.1 million.

