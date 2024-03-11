11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

HWH International HWH stock increased by 11.2% to $1.68 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.2 million.

Losers

Gamer Pakistan GPAK shares decreased by 4.6% to $0.23 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 million.

shares fell 3.5% to $1.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 million. Brera Holdings BREA shares fell 3.02% to $1.61. The company's market cap stands at $19.7 million.

