11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- HWH International HWH stock increased by 11.2% to $1.68 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.2 million.
- Stran & Co SWAG shares increased by 7.91% to $1.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.8 million.
- TrueCar TRUE shares rose 4.9% to $3.85. The company's market cap stands at $351.0 million.
- Urban One UONE shares increased by 4.83% to $2.6. The company's market cap stands at $127.0 million.
- Cineverse CNVS stock increased by 4.68% to $1.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.8 million.
Losers
- Gamer Pakistan GPAK shares decreased by 4.6% to $0.23 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 million.
- PLAYSTUDIOS MYPS shares decreased by 4.55% to $2.1. The company's market cap stands at $281.4 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Sify Technologies SIFY stock declined by 4.22% to $1.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $231.1 million.
- Global Mofy Metaverse GMM stock decreased by 4.09% to $2.35. The company's market cap stands at $67.0 million.
- AirNet Technology ANTE shares fell 3.5% to $1.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 million.
- Brera Holdings BREA shares fell 3.02% to $1.61. The company's market cap stands at $19.7 million.
