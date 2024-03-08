12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

Talphera TLPH shares moved upwards by 15.6% to $1.3 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $22.0 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

Genelux GNLX shares increased by 10.06% to $7.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $187.0 million.

Estrella Immunopharma ESLA stock rose 8.65% to $1.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.3 million.

Inspire Veterinary IVP stock increased by 8.5% to $0.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 million.

NRX Pharmaceuticals NRXP shares moved upwards by 5.15% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.1 million.

Fortrea Holdings FTRE shares rose 5.02% to $38.68. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 billion.

Losers

Atara Biotherapeutics ATRA shares decreased by 9.4% to $0.69 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.3 million.

ProKidney PROK stock fell 7.51% to $1.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $104.5 million.

Mira Pharmaceuticals MIRA stock declined by 7.01% to $1.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.5 million.

Yield10 Bioscience YTEN shares fell 5.88% to $0.25. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 million.

GeneDx Hldgs WGS shares fell 5.01% to $7.97. The company's market cap stands at $207.6 million.

Envoy Medical COCH shares fell 5.0% to $8.55. The company's market cap stands at $167.1 million.

