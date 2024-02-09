12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

February 9, 2024
Gainers

  • JE Cleantech Hldgs JCSE stock rose 23.0% to $0.9 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 million.
  • Pineapple Energy PEGY shares rose 5.78% to $0.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 million.
  • Vast Renewables VSTE shares rose 4.44% to $2.82. The company's market cap stands at $82.6 million.
  • View VIEW stock rose 4.35% to $1.38. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 million.
  • Swvl Hldgs SWVL shares increased by 4.12% to $4.29. The company's market cap stands at $29.1 million.
  • C3is CISS shares increased by 2.33% to $0.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 million.

Losers

  • WANG & LEE Group WLGS stock fell 6.0% to $0.75 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.3 million.
  • Intelligent Living ILAG stock declined by 5.85% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $11.7 million.
  • Sidus Space SIDU stock decreased by 4.55% to $4.41. The company's market cap stands at $12.3 million.
  • Sunworks SUNW shares declined by 4.41% to $0.1. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million.
  • BlackSky Technology BKSY shares declined by 3.98% to $1.45. The company's market cap stands at $207.3 million.
  • OceanPal OP shares fell 3.51% to $2.31. The company's market cap stands at $17.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

