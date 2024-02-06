12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

AZEK Co AZEK stock increased by 10.5% to $43.75 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

Greenwave Tech Solns GWAV shares increased by 8.56% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.5 million.

Nocera NCRA stock increased by 7.0% to $1.07. The company's market cap stands at $10.7 million.

WANG & LEE Group WLGS shares moved upwards by 6.89% to $0.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.9 million.

Nauticus Robotics KITT stock rose 4.39% to $0.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.5 million.

GEE Group JOB shares moved upwards by 3.14% to $0.46. The company's market cap stands at $50.0 million.

Losers

Mercury Sys MRCY stock fell 14.1% to $26.0 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

Astra Space ASTR stock declined by 4.84% to $1.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.6 million.

Guardforce AI Co GFAI shares fell 3.93% to $2.45. The company's market cap stands at $24.0 million.

Royalty Management Hldgs RMCO shares fell 3.74% to $1.29. The company's market cap stands at $18.4 million.

Sunworks SUNW shares fell 3.57% to $0.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 million.

Jet AI JTAI stock fell 3.23% to $0.87. The company's market cap stands at $8.5 million.

