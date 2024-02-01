11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

Global Mofy Metaverse GMM shares increased by 27.0% to $3.19 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.9 million. As per the press release, FY earnings came out yesterday.

shares increased by 27.0% to $3.19 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.9 million. As per the press release, FY earnings came out yesterday. Asset Entities ASST stock rose 8.27% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 million.

stock rose 8.27% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 million. Brera Holdings BREA shares rose 8.04% to $1.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.5 million.

shares rose 8.04% to $1.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.5 million. BuzzFeed BZFD shares rose 7.53% to $0.2. The company's market cap stands at $29.6 million.

shares rose 7.53% to $0.2. The company's market cap stands at $29.6 million. Taboola.com TBLA stock increased by 6.56% to $5.03. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.

Losers

Gaxos.AI GXAI shares declined by 17.6% to $0.18 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 million.

shares declined by 17.6% to $0.18 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 million. Arena Group Holdings AREN stock declined by 8.5% to $1.4. The company's market cap stands at $33.3 million.

stock declined by 8.5% to $1.4. The company's market cap stands at $33.3 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul CSSE shares decreased by 7.2% to $0.19. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 million.

shares decreased by 7.2% to $0.19. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 million. Pop Culture Gr CPOP stock decreased by 3.45% to $0.98. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 million.

stock decreased by 3.45% to $0.98. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 million. Starbox Group Hldgs STBX shares fell 3.01% to $0.33. The company's market cap stands at $23.7 million.

shares fell 3.01% to $0.33. The company's market cap stands at $23.7 million. Hanryu Holdings HRYU shares decreased by 2.99% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.