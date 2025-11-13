Recent Filing Shows That Rep. Tim Moore Bought Over $190K Worth of Hyster Yale Stock

November 12, 2025 records indicate that Representative Tim Moore filed a purchase of Hyster Yale (NYSE:HY), valued between $190,008 and $500,000. According to the November filing, the transaction occurred on October 8, 2025.

Currently, Hyster Yale shares are trading down 0.0% at $29.77.

What Representative Has Been Trading Recently

In the past three years, Tim Moore made 182 stock trades totaling more than $7.38 million. The largest trades involved stocks like Harley-Davidson and American Airlines Group. Their most notable trades made recently include key transactions:

Hyster Yale (NYSE:HY): $100,001 - $250,000 Sale

$100,001 - $250,000 Sale Centene (NYSE:CNC): $100,001 - $250,000 Sale

$100,001 - $250,000 Sale Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT): $50,001 - $100,000 Sale

Here's a summary of Tim Moore's recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date Verizon Communications VZ STOCK $15,001 - $50,000 P 2025-10-31 LGI Homes LGIH STOCK $15,001 - $50,000 P 2025-10-30 Genprex GNPX STOCK $15,001 - $50,000 P 2025-10-29 Hyster Yale HY STOCK $100,001 - $250,000 S 2025-10-24 Krispy Kreme DNUT STOCK $50,001 - $100,000 S 2025-10-22

Want to keep up with Tim Moore and other congressional members' stock activities? Check out our government trades tool for real-time updates!

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.