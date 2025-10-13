Recent Filing Shows That Sen. John Boozman Bought Over $49K Worth of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock

A report on October 10, 2025 shows that Senator John Boozman from Arkansas purchase stock in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF), valued between $49,007 and $210,000. According to the October filing, the transaction occurred on September 16, 2025.

At the time of writing, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF shares are trading down 0.12% at $96.79.

Senator's Recent Trading Activity

Over the past three years, John Boozman executed 193 trades totaling over $389 thousand. The largest of these trades were in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock. Some of the key transactions the Sen. has executed recently include:

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA): $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

$1,001 - $15,000 Purchase Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY): $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

$1,001 - $15,000 Purchase Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU): $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

Here is a list of John Boozman's most recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date NVIDIA NVDA STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-08-22 Eli Lilly LLY STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-08-22 Micron Technology MU STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S (Partial) 2025-08-22 AbbVie ABBV STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S (Partial) 2025-08-22 New World Fund Inc. Cl R-6 RNWGX STOCK $15,001 - $50,000 P 2025-08-14

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

