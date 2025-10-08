Rep. Rick Allen Has Sold Up to $15K Worth Of Accenture Stock: Here's What You Should Know

A report on October 7, 2025 shows that Representative Rick Allen from Georgia sale stock in Accenture (NYSE:ACN), valued between $1,001 and $15,000. According to the October filing, the transaction occurred on September 12, 2025.

At the time of writing, Accenture shares are trading up 0.13% at $251.55.

Representative's Recent Trading Activity

Over the previous three years, Rick Allen conducted 54 trades, totaling more than $1.82 million. The largest of these were in SouthState and Accenture stock. Some of the most notable transactions the Rep. has executed recently include:

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO): $15,001 - $50,000 Purchase

$15,001 - $50,000 Purchase Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW): $15,001 - $50,000 Purchase

$15,001 - $50,000 Purchase Accenture (NYSE:ACN): $1,001 - $15,000 Sale

Here's a summary of Rick Allen's most recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date Accenture ACN STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-08-19 Atmos Energy ATO STOCK $15,001 - $50,000 P 2025-08-19 Us Treasury Bill 91282Chb0 Due $100,001 - $250,000 P 2025-08-19 Charles Schwab SCHW STOCK $15,001 - $50,000 P 2025-07-10 Us Treasury Bill 912797Pd3 [Gs] $50,001 - $100,000 P 2025-07-10

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.