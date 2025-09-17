Congressional Trading Report: Rep. David Taylor Sold Over $2K In Alphabet Stock

A report on September 16, 2025 shows that Representative David Taylor from Ohio sale stock in Alphabet GOOGL, valued between $2,002 and $30,000. According to the September filing, the transaction occurred on September 3, 2025.

At the time of writing, Alphabet shares are trading down 0.73% at $249.32.

What Representative Has Been Trading Recently

In the past three years, David Taylor made 44 stock trades totaling more than $72 thousand. The largest trades involved stocks like UnitedHealth Group and Eli Lilly. Their most notable trades made recently include key transactions:

Eli Lilly LLY : $15,001 - $50,000 Purchase

$15,001 - $50,000 Purchase Eli Lilly LLY : $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

$1,001 - $15,000 Purchase Marathon Petroleum MPC : $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

Here's a summary of David Taylor's recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date Eli Lilly LLY STOCK $15,001 - $50,000 P 2025-08-14 Eli Lilly LLY STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-08-14 Marathon Petroleum MPC STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-08-14 Prologis PLD STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-08-14 Installed Building Prods IBP STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-08-13

To stay updated on David Taylor's trades and other congressional trades, try our government trades tool for live updates!

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.