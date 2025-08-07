Congressional Trading Report: Sen. John Boozman Sold Over $5K In Mondelez International Stock

On August 6, 2025, it was reported that Senator John Boozman executed a sale of Mondelez International MDLZ stock, valued between $5,005 and $75,000. The transaction, recorded in the August filing, was made on July 31, 2025.

At the time of writing, Mondelez International shares are trading up 0.06% at $62.1.

What Senator Has Been Trading Recently

In the past three years, John Boozman made 155 stock trades totaling more than $281 thousand. The largest trades involved stocks like iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. Their most notable trades made recently include key transactions:

Walmart WMT : $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

$1,001 - $15,000 Purchase General Electric Company GE : $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

$1,001 - $15,000 Purchase Mondelez International MDLZ : $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

Here's a summary of John Boozman's recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date Walmart WMT STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-07-31 General Electric Company GE STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-07-31 Mondelez International MDLZ STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S (Partial) 2025-07-31 General Dynamics GD STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S (Partial) 2025-07-31 BRK-B - Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-07-24

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

