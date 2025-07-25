Recent Report Shows That Rep. French Hill Sold Up to $810K Worth of Blackstone Stock

An official report on July 24, 2025 reveals Representative French Hill's recent sale of Blackstone BX stock, valued between $299,010 and $810,000. The transaction took place on June 23, 2025, as per the July filing.

At this time, Blackstone shares are trading up 0.89% at $179.7.

What Representative Has Been Trading Recently

Over the previous three years, French Hill conducted 31 trades, totaling more than $923 thousand. The largest of these were in Philip Morris Intl and Blackstone stock. Some of the most notable transactions the Rep. has executed recently include:

Blackstone BX : $100,001 - $250,000 Sale

$100,001 - $250,000 Sale Simmons First Ntl SFNC : $100,001 - $250,000 Sale

$100,001 - $250,000 Sale Lazard LAZ : $50,001 - $100,000 Sale

Here's a summary of French Hill's most recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date AT&T T STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-06-23 Blackstone BX STOCK $100,001 - $250,000 S 2025-06-23 Fortrea Holdings FTRE STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-06-23 Intel INTC STOCK $15,001 - $50,000 S 2025-06-23 Lazard LAZ STOCK $50,001 - $100,000 S 2025-06-23

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.