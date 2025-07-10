This House of Representative Just Bought Up To $30K In Amgen Stock

A report on July 9, 2025 shows that Representative Cliff Bentz from Oregon purchase stock in Amgen AMGN, valued between $2,002 and $30,000. According to the July filing, the transaction occurred on June 6, 2025.

At the time of writing, Amgen shares are trading down 0.11% at $296.19.

What Representative Has Been Trading Recently

Over the previous three years, Cliff Bentz conducted 5 trades, totaling more than $254 thousand. The largest of these were in Amgen and Procter & Gamble stock. Some of the most notable transactions the Rep. has executed recently include:

Amgen AMGN : $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

$1,001 - $15,000 Purchase Procter & Gamble PG : $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

Here's a summary of Cliff Bentz's most recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date Amgen AMGN STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-06-06 Procter & Gamble PG STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-06-06

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

