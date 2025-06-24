Congressional Trading Report: Rep. Robert Bresnahan Sold Over $36K In 3M Stock

A report on June 23, 2025 shows that Representative Robert Bresnahan from Pennsylvania sale stock in 3M MMM, valued between $36,008 and $190,000. According to the June filing, the transaction occurred on May 23, 2025.

At the time of writing, 3M shares are trading up 0.73% at $148.68.

Representative's Recent Trading Activity

In the last three years, Robert Bresnahan completed 602 stock transactions totaling more than $1.82 million. Alphabet and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. New Common Stock stocks were among the largest trades. Some of the most notable transactions the Rep. has executed recently include:

McDonald's MCD : $15,001 - $50,000 Sale

$15,001 - $50,000 Sale 3M MMM : $15,001 - $50,000 Sale

$15,001 - $50,000 Sale Advanced Micro Devices AMD : $15,001 - $50,000 Purchase

Here's a summary of Robert Bresnahan's recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date Chubb CB STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-06-13 McDonald's MCD STOCK $15,001 - $50,000 S 2025-06-02 Arista Networks ANET STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-05-29 NVIDIA NVDA STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-05-29 Okta OKTA STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-05-29

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.