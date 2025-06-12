A Congress Member Sold Up To $1.00M In SPDR S&P 500 Stock: Here's What You Need To Know

On June 11, 2025, it was reported that Senator Markwayne Mullin executed a sale of SPDR S&P 500 SPY stock, valued between $500,001 and $1,000,000. The transaction, recorded in the June filing, was made on May 13, 2025.

At the time of writing, SPDR S&P 500 shares are trading up 0.27% at $602.99.

Senator's Recent Trading Activity

Over the past three years, Markwayne Mullin executed 325 trades totaling over $8.47 million. The largest of these trades were in Russell 1000 Ishares ETF and SPDR S&P 500 stock. Some of the key transactions the Sen. has executed recently include:

SPDR S&P 500 SPY : $500,001 - $1,000,000 Sale

$500,001 - $1,000,000 Sale Chevron CVX : $50,001 - $100,000 Purchase

$50,001 - $100,000 Purchase Valero Energy VLO : $50,001 - $100,000 Purchase

Here is a list of Markwayne Mullin's most recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date Adobe ADBE STOCK $15,001 - $50,000 P 2025-05-13 Applied Mat AMAT STOCK $15,001 - $50,000 P 2025-05-13 CSX CSX STOCK $15,001 - $50,000 P 2025-05-13 Chevron CVX STOCK $50,001 - $100,000 P 2025-05-13 ConocoPhillips COP STOCK $15,001 - $50,000 P 2025-05-13

Stay informed on Markwayne Mullin's trades and other members of Congress with our real-time government trades tracking tool!

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.