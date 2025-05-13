This House of Representative Just Sold Up To $15K In Netflix Stock

May 12, 2025 records indicate that Representative Robert Bresnahan filed a sale of Netflix NFLX, valued between $1,001 and $15,000. According to the May filing, the transaction occurred on May 12, 2025.

Currently, Netflix shares are trading up 2.36% at $1136.24.

What Representative Has Been Trading Recently

Over the past three years, Robert Bresnahan executed 491 trades totaling over $1.55 million. The largest of these trades were in Alphabet and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. New Common Stock stock. Some of the key transactions the Rep. has executed recently include:

Accenture ACN : $15,001 - $50,000 Sale

$15,001 - $50,000 Sale Advanced Micro Devices AMD : $15,001 - $50,000 Sale

$15,001 - $50,000 Sale Netflix NFLX : $1,001 - $15,000 Sale

Here is a list of Robert Bresnahan's most recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date Netflix NFLX STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-05-17 Meta Platforms META STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-04-17 Meta Platforms META STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-04-17 Netflix NFLX STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-04-17 Meta Platforms META STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S (Partial) 2025-04-16

To keep an eye on Robert Bresnahan's trades and other government stock activity, check out our real-time tracking tool!

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.