Congressional Trading Report: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Bought Over $19K In Amazon.com Stock

A report on April 7, 2025 shows that Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene from Georgia purchase stock in Amazon.com AMZN, valued between $19,019 and $285,000. According to the April filing, the transaction occurred on April 7, 2025.

At the time of writing, Amazon.com shares are trading up 3.57% at $181.53.

What Representative Has Been Trading Recently

Over the past three years, Marjorie Taylor Greene executed 261 trades totaling over $1.79 million. The largest of these trades were in Costco Wholesale and Home Depot stock. Some of the key transactions the Rep. has executed recently include:

Amazon.com AMZN : $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

$1,001 - $15,000 Purchase Berkshire Hathaway Inc. New Common Stock BRK : $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

$1,001 - $15,000 Purchase Caterpillar CAT : $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

Here is a list of Marjorie Taylor Greene's most recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date Amazon.com AMZN STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-04-04 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. New Common Stock BRK.B STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-04-04 Caterpillar CAT STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-04-04 Dell Technologies DELL STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-04-04 FedEx FDX STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-04-04

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.