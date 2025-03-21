Maryland Rep. April McClain Delaney Sold Over $54K Worth of A.O. Smith Stock: Here's What You Should Know

A March filing shows that Representative April McClain Delaney reported a sale in A.O. Smith AOS, valued between $54,012 and $285,000. The transaction date is listed as March 20, 2025, with the report published on March 20, 2025.

At present, A.O. Smith shares are trading down 0.0% at $66.71.

Representative's Recent Trading Activity

In the past three years, April McClain Delaney made 38 stock trades totaling more than $94 thousand. The largest trades involved stocks like A.O. Smith and Corpay. Their most notable trades made recently include key transactions:

Corpay CPAY : $15,001 - $50,000 Purchase

$15,001 - $50,000 Purchase Revvity RVTY : $15,001 - $50,000 Sale

$15,001 - $50,000 Sale Teledyne Technologies TDY : $15,001 - $50,000 Purchase

Here's a summary of April McClain Delaney's recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date Corpay CPAY STOCK $15,001 - $50,000 P 2025-02-28 Labcorp Hldgs LH STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-02-28 Revvity RVTY STOCK $15,001 - $50,000 S 2025-02-28 Tempur Sealy International, Inc. TPX $1,001 - $15,000 S (Partial) 2025-02-28 CACI International CACI STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-02-27

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

