Earnings Scheduled For December 16, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.50 per share on revenue of $118.46 million.
• CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Organigram Global (NASDAQ:OGI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $65.07 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Lennar (NYSE:LEN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.20 per share on revenue of $9.13 billion.
• Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $307.04 million.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.