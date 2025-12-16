earnings image
December 16, 2025

Earnings Scheduled For December 16, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.50 per share on revenue of $118.46 million.

• CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Organigram Global (NASDAQ:OGI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $65.07 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Lennar (NYSE:LEN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.20 per share on revenue of $9.13 billion.

• Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $307.04 million.

CSPI Logo
CSPICSP Inc
$15.000.27%
Overview
DLTH Logo
DLTHDuluth Holdings Inc
$3.150.64%
LEN Logo
LENLennar Corp
$119.70-0.03%
OGI Logo
OGIOrganigram Global Inc
$1.926.67%
WOR Logo
WORWorthington Enterprises Inc
$57.74-%
