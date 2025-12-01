earnings image
December 1, 2025 6:11 AM 1 min read

Earnings Scheduled For December 1, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $254.50 million.

• TRX Gold (AMEX:TRX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $20.29 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $592.55 million.

• Cango (NYSE:CANG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $173.70 million.

• Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $17.39 million.

• Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $695.76 million.

• Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $235.09 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

CANG Logo
CANGCango Inc
$1.40-6.67%
Overview
CRDO Logo
CRDOCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd
$174.12-1.96%
HAFN Logo
HAFNHafnia Ltd
$5.93-1.00%
MDB Logo
MDBMongoDB Inc
$330.66-0.51%
SLP Logo
SLPSimulations Plus Inc
$17.452.65%
TRX Logo
TRXTRX Gold Corp
$0.74020.04%
VSTS Logo
VSTSVestis Corp
$6.48-%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Beat the Market With Our Free Pre-Market Newsletter
Enter your email to get Benzinga's ultimate morning update: The PreMarket Activity Newsletter
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved