Earnings Scheduled For December 1, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $254.50 million.

• TRX Gold (AMEX:TRX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $20.29 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $592.55 million.

• Cango (NYSE:CANG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $173.70 million.

• Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $17.39 million.

• Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $695.76 million.

• Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $235.09 million.

