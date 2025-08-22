August 22, 2025 4:32 AM 1 min read

Earnings Scheduled For August 22, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Gold Fields GFI is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs BJ is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $5.47 billion.

• Buckle BKE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $292.61 million.

• ZKH Group ZKH is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• RLX Technology RLX is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

