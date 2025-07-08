Earnings Scheduled For July 8, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Aehr Test System AEHR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $14.82 million.
• Kura Sushi USA KRUS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $72.04 million.
• Saratoga Investment SAR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $32.79 million.
• Penguin Solutions PENG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $330.82 million.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.