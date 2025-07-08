July 8, 2025 4:32 AM 1 min read

Earnings Scheduled For July 8, 2025

• Aehr Test System AEHR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $14.82 million.

• Kura Sushi USA KRUS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $72.04 million.

• Saratoga Investment SAR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $32.79 million.

• Penguin Solutions PENG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $330.82 million.

