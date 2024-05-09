Earnings Summary: PPL Q1

Loading... Loading...

The Q1 earnings report for PPL PPL was released on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.

Earnings

PPL beat estimated earnings by 8.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.54 versus an estimate of $0.5.

Revenue was down $111.00 million from the same period last year.

Analysis of Past Earnings

In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.02, resulting in a 1.0% increase change in the share price the following day.

Here's a look at PPL's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 EPS Estimate 0.50 0.38 0.44 0.32 0.46 EPS Actual 0.54 0.40 0.43 0.29 0.48 Revenue Estimate 2.06B 1.90B 1.74B 1.73B 1.99B Revenue Actual 2.30B 2.03B 2.04B 1.82B 2.42B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

PPL management provided guidance for FY 2024, expecting earnings between $1.63 and $1.75 per share.

Peer Performance in Recent Earnings

With PPL's earnings data in hand, it's essential to compare its metrics to those of similar companies, including FirstEnergy, Xcel Energy, and Pinnacle West Capital.

FirstEnergy announced earnings on April 25, 2024, revealing results below market expectations. Despite the market's anticipation of an EPS of $0.56, FirstEnergy's actual EPS was $0.55, resulting in a -1.79% decrease compared to expectations.

Xcel Energy's earnings on April 25, 2024 exceeded market projections, revealing an EPS of $0.88 compared to the estimated EPS of $0.78, resulting in a 12.82% increase.

Pinnacle West Capital's earnings on May 02, 2024 exceeded market projections, revealing an EPS of $0.15 compared to the estimated EPS of $0.09, resulting in a 66.67% increase.

Insights: Competitors' Quarterly Earnings and Stock Performance

Insights into the market's response to the latest earnings releases of key competitors are provided in this analysis. It highlights the expected and announced earnings per share (EPS) for each company, along with their corresponding stock prices at the close of the announcement day and the open of the following trading day.

Company Name Date EPS Expected EPS Announced EPS Change Percent Stock Price At Close Stock Price at Next Day Open Price Change Percent PPL May 1, 2024 0.50 0.54 8.0% $28.0 $27.99 -0.04% FirstEnergy April 25, 2024 0.56 0.55 -1.79% $38.57 $38.2 -0.96% Xcel Energy April 25, 2024 0.78 0.88 12.82% $55.01 $54.58 -0.78% Pinnacle West Capital May 02, 2024 0.09 0.15 66.67% $75.04 $75.72 0.91%

Comparative Study: Estimated vs. Actual Peer Revenues

The following table compares estimated and announced revenue figures for PPL's peers. This comparison provides insights into the revenue performance of these companies, offering valuable context to understand their financial standing within the industry.

Company Name Estimated Revenue Announced Revenue Revenue Surprise Percentage PPL 2.06B 2.30B 11.84% FirstEnergy 3.22B 3.29B 2.08% Xcel Energy 4.13B 3.65B -11.65% Pinnacle West Capital 974.96M 951.71M -2.38%

