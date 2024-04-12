Earnings Scheduled For April 12, 2024

Loading... Loading...

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Progressive PGR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.17 per share on revenue of $17.43 billion.

• Citigroup C is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $18.78 billion.

• State Street STT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.50 per share on revenue of $3.06 billion.

• JPMorgan Chase JPM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.82 per share on revenue of $38.53 billion.

• Wells Fargo WFC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $18.60 billion.

• BlackRock BLK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $9.32 per share on revenue of $4.68 billion.

• Bank7 BSVN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $25.05 million.

• OncoCyte OCX is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.14 per share on revenue of $320 thousand.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• KULR Tech Gr KULR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $3.81 million.

