RFK Jr. Drops COVID Vaccine Recommendation For Healthy Kids, But Experts Warn Of Major Risks

The U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will no longer recommend COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children and pregnant women, sparking criticism from public health experts who cite ongoing risks.

What Happened: Kennedy announced the policy change in a video posted on X, joined by FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary and NIH Director Jay Bhattacharya. “As of today, the Covid vaccine for healthy children and healthy pregnant women has been removed from the CDC recommended immunization schedule,” Kennedy stated. Makary said there is no evidence that healthy children “need” the vaccine.

The decision bypassed the traditional CDC Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices review process. Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, said, “152 children died last year of COVID. 40% of those children were perfectly healthy,” challenging Kennedy’s rationale, reported ABC News.

The policy follows FDA changes limiting annual boosters to Americans over 65 and high-risk groups while requiring new clinical trials for healthy adults under 65.

Why It Matters: The announcement creates uncertainty for vaccine manufacturers and healthcare investors. Previous FDA policy shifts under the Trump administration have already impacted vaccine approvals, with Novavax Inc. NVAX receiving only limited approval for seniors and high-risk groups after regulatory delays.

Dr. Gregory Poland from the Atria Research Institute noted that over one million U.S. children may have experienced long COVID, with vaccination reducing emergency room visits and hospitalizations by approximately 40%.

