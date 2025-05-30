Elon Musk's Long-Time Lieutenant Exits DOGE As Tesla CEO Steps Down From Government Work: Staffers At Agency Surprised

The leadership reshuffle at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) continues as Steve Davis, Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk's longtime lieutenant, departs following the billionaire's exit announcement.

What Happened: The White House confirmed Thursday that Davis, who managed daily operations at DOGE, has stepped down, reported the Wall Street Journal.

Davis played a central role in executing Musk's cost-cutting vision, overseeing staffing decisions and guiding a team of engineers embedded in federal agencies.

He is also the president of The Boring Company and had reportedly planned to pivot toward modernizing outdated government systems after the initial phase of budget cuts.

His sudden departure surprised DOGE staffers, some of whom said he was actively engaged with the agency earlier this week, the report noted.

Another DOGE leader, Brad Smith, has also transitioned back to the private sector, the report added, citing two individuals familiar with his departure. Smith, a healthcare executive, previously served at the Department of Health and Human Services.

Why It's Important: President Donald Trump announced Thursday night that he will host Musk at the White House on Friday at 1:30 P.M. EST. “This will be his last day, but not really, because he will, always, be with us, helping all the way.”

Musk's departure from DOGE comes amid increasing scrutiny over potential conflicts of interest and declining Tesla sales.

In an interview earlier this month, the billionaire admitted he may have spent too much time on politics, describing his involvement in government affairs as a matter of poor time allocation.

