Novavax Wins Limited FDA Nod For COVID Shot—Cleared Only For Seniors, High-Risk Groups Amid Safety Scrutiny

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted limited approval to Novavax Inc.’s NVAX COVID-19 vaccine, restricting its use to people 65 and older and those 12 and up with underlying health conditions that increase the risk of severe illness.
What Happened: The decision follows a six-week delay during which regulators sought additional data about the protein-based vaccine, which differs from the mRNA technology used by Pfizer Inc. PFE and BioNTech SE BNTX, reported CNN.
“This significant milestone demonstrates our commitment to these populations and is a significant step towards availability of our protein-based vaccine option,” Novavax President and CEO John Jacobs said in a statement Saturday.
The FDA is requiring Novavax to conduct postmarketing studies examining the risk of myocarditis and pericarditis—heart inflammation conditions rarely reported after COVID-19 vaccination. While a handful of cases were reported in trials, the CDC maintains that vaccination benefits outweigh these rare risks.
See Also: America Must Shift Roles From ‘World Police’ To ‘World Gun Store,’ Says Palmer Luckey
Why It Matters: The approval comes amid shifting political winds at the FDA, where Commissioner Marty Makary previously characterized updated COVID vaccines as “new products” requiring fresh clinical trials. In April, Makary tweeted: “Under this administration, we are prioritizing the Gold Standard of Science—not what saves pharma.”
President Donald Trump administration appointees had directed a pause on Novavax’s application despite it being on track for approval by April 1, according to the Associated Press.
Earlier studies showed Novavax’s 2024-2025 formula targeting the JN.1 strain produced fewer and less severe side effects compared to mRNA alternatives. In the SHIELD-Utah study, Novavax recipients experienced 1.7 symptoms on average versus 2.8 symptoms for Pfizer-BioNTech recipients.
The CDC’s vaccine advisers are currently considering changes to guidance for annual COVID-19 shots, potentially focusing recommendations on older adults, immunocompromised individuals, and those with higher exposure risks, the report noted.
Read Next:
- Trump’s Drug Price Order Hits PBMs Hardest: CVS, Cigna, UNH In Focus As Experts Highlight ‘Racket,’ Pricing Distortion
Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.
Image Via Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.