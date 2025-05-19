May 19, 2025 4:39 AM 2 min read

Novavax Wins Limited FDA Nod For COVID Shot—Cleared Only For Seniors, High-Risk Groups Amid Safety Scrutiny

Follow

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted limited approval to Novavax Inc.’s NVAX COVID-19 vaccine, restricting its use to people 65 and older and those 12 and up with underlying health conditions that increase the risk of severe illness.

What Happened: The decision follows a six-week delay during which regulators sought additional data about the protein-based vaccine, which differs from the mRNA technology used by Pfizer Inc. PFE and BioNTech SE BNTX, reported CNN.

“This significant milestone demonstrates our commitment to these populations and is a significant step towards availability of our protein-based vaccine option,” Novavax President and CEO John Jacobs said in a statement Saturday.

The FDA is requiring Novavax to conduct postmarketing studies examining the risk of myocarditis and pericarditis—heart inflammation conditions rarely reported after COVID-19 vaccination. While a handful of cases were reported in trials, the CDC maintains that vaccination benefits outweigh these rare risks.

See Also: America Must Shift Roles From ‘World Police’ To ‘World Gun Store,’ Says Palmer Luckey

Why It Matters: The approval comes amid shifting political winds at the FDA, where Commissioner Marty Makary previously characterized updated COVID vaccines as “new products” requiring fresh clinical trials. In April, Makary tweeted: “Under this administration, we are prioritizing the Gold Standard of Science—not what saves pharma.”

Earn 7.2% — No Matter What the Fed Does
Earn 7.2% — No Matter What the Fed Does

Markets expect rate cuts — but your earnings don’t have to suffer. Lock in 7.2% until 2028 from ten individual bonds.

President Donald Trump administration appointees had directed a pause on Novavax’s application despite it being on track for approval by April 1, according to the Associated Press.

Earlier studies showed Novavax’s 2024-2025 formula targeting the JN.1 strain produced fewer and less severe side effects compared to mRNA alternatives. In the SHIELD-Utah study, Novavax recipients experienced 1.7 symptoms on average versus 2.8 symptoms for Pfizer-BioNTech recipients.

The CDC’s vaccine advisers are currently considering changes to guidance for annual COVID-19 shots, potentially focusing recommendations on older adults, immunocompromised individuals, and those with higher exposure risks, the report noted.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image Via Shutterstock

BNTX Logo
BNTXBioNTech SE
$93.861.17%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
38.90
Growth
-
Quality
-
Value
57.83
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
NVAX Logo
NVAXNovavax Inc
$7.8216.2%
PFE Logo
PFEPfizer Inc
$22.69-0.61%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
EquitiesNewsRegulationsHealth CareFDAMarketsbenzinga neuroFood and Drug Administration
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved