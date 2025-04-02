Gold Holds Above $3,100 Mark Amid Growing Economic Uncertainty: Here Are Some ETFs To Capitalize On The Golden Rush

As gold prices have been scaling new highs, experts believe there are more legs to this surge amid the growing economic uncertainty fueled by mixed economic data and President Donald Trump‘s impending tariffs.

What Happened: Gold prices scaled a fresh high of $3,149.03 per ounce on Tuesday, rising as much as 18.78% on a year-to-date basis as of April 2.

Experts believe that tariffs are a reason for this surge because the disruption in global supply chains caused by the imposed duties will lead businesses to reassess their supply routes.

According to Eugenia Mykuliak, the founder and executive director at B2PRIME Group, a recalibration of the supply chain will lead to “Capital outflows from emerging markets and increased market volatility. As such, wary investors will naturally seek refuge in safe-haven assets, with gold being the most obvious one to benefit from this shift.”

Sean Hoey, the managing director of IBV International Vaults, also adds, “Gold's record-breaking surge is a clear reflection of growing economic uncertainty and market volatility fuelled by President Trump's latest tariffs.”

He believes that investors worldwide are turning to gold, “Reinforcing its role as a hedge against inflation and geopolitical instability.”

Mykuliak reaffirms that the price surge in the yellow metal is poised to continue. “Central banks and institutional investors are already increasing their gold reserves, and while the uncertainty lingers, gold's upward price trajectory is likely to continue,” she said.

Why It Matters: According to Peter Schiff, the chief economist and global strategist at Europac and the chairman of SchiffGold, “The dollar has lost 95% of its purchasing power since the Fed's founding in 1913. Meanwhile, gold holds steady—which means going up when you measure it in dollar terms. In 1913, an ounce bought you a fine suit, and today, it still does. That's no accident. When you expand the money supply and availability of credit, prices rise.”

Schiff further cautions against trusting Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s policies, arguing that neither inflation nor a potential recession is being effectively addressed. According to him, the true solutions lie in free market principles and investment in assets like gold.

While gold is up over 18% in 2025, here is a list of gold exchange-traded funds that investors can consider.

Gold ETFs YTD Performance One Year Performance Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF FGDL 17.13% 36.65% Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF AAAU 17.23% 36.67% GraniteShares Gold Trust BAR 17.30% 36.68% VanEck Merk Gold ETF OUNZ 17.18% 36.67% SPDR Gold Trust GLD 17.17% 36.36% iShares Gold Trust IAU 17.27% 36.60% SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust GLDM 17.27% 36.82% abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF SGOL 17.17% 36.59% iShares Gold Trust Micro IAUM 17.31% 36.81% Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund DBP 16.06% 29.46%

Price Action: As of the publication of this article, the Gold Spot US Dollar was down 0.21% at $3,116.91 per ounce. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY and Invesco QQQ Trust ETF QQQ, which track the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 index, respectively, rose on Tuesday. The SPY was up 0.28% to $560.97, while the QQQ advanced 0.81% to $472.70, according to Benzinga Pro data.

On Wednesday, futures of the Dow Jones index were down 0.15%, whereas the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indices also dropped by 0.24% and 0.31%, respectively.

