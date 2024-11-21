Denmark Moves Toward Permanent Medical Cannabis Program

Denmark is poised to cement its place as a leader in medical cannabis regulation. On November 19, Minister of the Interior and Health Sophie Løhde proposed making the country's medical cannabis trial scheme permanent, a bold move following years of steady growth in patient participation.

Medical Cannabis Success in Denmark

The trial scheme, introduced in 2018, aimed to provide patients with conditions such as multiple sclerosis and cancer access to medical cannabis treatments. Extended in 2021, the program is set to expire at the end of 2025. However, its success has been undeniable. Over the last three years, more than 20,000 prescriptions have been redeemed, and approximately 1,800 patients are currently benefiting from cannabis-based medicines.

Minister Løhde highlighted the program’s impact: "We see that many patients who receive medical cannabis prescriptions appear to benefit from the treatment. This includes cancer patients suffering from severe nausea after chemotherapy and people with multiple sclerosis experiencing intense pain."

The Road to Permanency

The government's proposal reflects its commitment to ensuring continued legal access to medical cannabis for patients. Minister Løhde emphasized the need for collaboration, stating, "We first need to hear the perspectives of the parties involved in the agreement."

On November 19, Løhde invited representatives from political groups behind the original agreement—SF, Liberal Alliance, Red-Green Alliance, Danish People’s Party, and the Alternative—to discuss the scheme's future.

Industry Support

Denmark's cannabis industry also welcomed the news. Thomas Skovlund Schnegelsberg, CEO of Danish MMJ producer Stenocare, expressed optimism about the proposal. "It is excellent news for patients and Stenocare that the government is now taking steps toward permanent legalization. We are confident that the future of medical cannabis treatment is in good hands," adding that "the permanent legalization will establish a clear framework for the future, offering clarity beyond December 2025 and justifying investments in new products that deliver value to both doctors and patients."

As negotiations unfold, Denmark appears ready to solidify its role as a pioneer in regulated medical cannabis, offering hope and legal options to patients across the country.

Cover image made with AI