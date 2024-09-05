Google Blocks Android Auto Access, May Violate EU Rules, According To Court Adviser

A refusal by Google to grant an e-mobility app made by Enel SpA access to its Android Auto platform may violate competition laws, according to an adviser with the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU).

Italy’s antitrust regulator fined Google parent Alphabet Inc. GOOGGOOGL 102 million euros ($113.2 million) in 2021 for blocking Enel’s Juice Pass on Android Auto, software that projects a smartphone screen onto a car’s infotainment screen, Reuters reported.

JuicePass is an app that lets users control their electric car chargers at any time from anywhere.

Google’s refusal abuses its dominant position by obstructing access by an app developed by a third-party operator to the platform, producing anti-competitive effects to the detriment of consumers, according to Court Advocate General Laila Medina.

Google raised concerns over security and absence of a specific template in refusing to make JuicePass compatible with Android Auto. Google, which appealed to the Italian Council of State, said it has since taken action to resolve the issue.

“We note the opinion of the Advocate General and await the final decision of the Court. Since this case started, we have worked to add the template Enel asked for, and many similar apps are already available globally on Android Auto,” a Google spokesperson said.

CJEU judges, who will rule in the coming months, usually follow the majority of such non-binding opinions.

Price Action: Alphabet (GOOG) gained 0.50% to close at $158.60 on Thursday.

A majority of exchange-traded funds that hold the stock also gained on Thursday.

T-Rex 2X Long Alphabet Daily Target ETF GOOX slipped 0.55%

slipped 0.55% Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF FCOM ticked up 0.35%

ticked up 0.35% IShares Global Comm Services ETF IXP went up 0.58%

went up 0.58% Vanguard Communication Services ETF VOX gained 0.59%

gained 0.59% Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund XLC edged up 0.29%

Photo: Shutterstock