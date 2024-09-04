Nvidia Has 'Not Been Subpoenaed' By DOJ: What's Going On?

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA said in a statement to Bloomberg that it has not received a subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) related to an ongoing investigation into possible antitrust law violations.

The Details: A Nvidia spokesperson said Wednesday in a statement: "Nvidia wins on merit, as reflected in our benchmark results and value to customers, and customers can choose whatever solution is best for them."

The spokesperson added, "We have inquired with the U.S. Department of Justice and have not been subpoenaed. Nonetheless, we are happy to answer any questions regulators may have about our business."

Bloomberg previously reported the DOJ sent subpoenas to Nvidia and other companies to determine if Nvidia penalizes customers who don't use its chips exclusively or if Nvidia makes it difficult for customers to switch to other chip suppliers.

However, Nvidia instead received requests for information in the form of a civil investigative, often confused with a subpoena, according to the latest Bloomberg report.

NVDA Price Action: Nvidia shares have seen a post-earnings sell-off, down more than 17% in the past five days, and shed $279 billion in market cap on Tuesday alone.

According to Benzinga Pro, Nvidia shares are up 0.23% after-hours at $106.45 at the time of publication Wednesday.

