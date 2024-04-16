Joe Biden Tax Return Released: How Much Did President Make In 2023?

Loading... Loading...

President Joe Biden is among the people who completed their taxes ahead of an April 15 deadline.

Here's a look at Biden's earnings and taxes paid in 2023.

Joe Biden's Tax Return: Biden's 2023 tax return was made public this week, which marks the third straight year as a president Biden has done this and the 26th time overall as a politician.

Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden filed a joint tax return, which shows total federal adjusted gross income of $619,976 for the 2023 year. The couple paid $146,629 in federal income tax. The couple's total income grew by around 7% from the previous year.

"Once again demonstrating his commitment to being transparent with the American people, President Biden has released the most tax returns of any commander-in-chief while in office," the White House said in a statement.

Biden was paid $400,000 as president of the U.S. for the 2023 year. The Bidens’ income also included amounts from pensions, annuities and social security benefits.

Dr. Biden reported $85,985 in income from Northern Virgina Community College, where she is an English professor. Dr. Biden also received $4,115 in royalties from books she has released.

The 2023 tax return also showed that the Bidens made $20,477 in contributions to 17 different charities. Among the largest donations were $5,000 to the Beau Biden Foundation named after their late son, and a $5,000 donation to the Women's Wellness Space.

The president and first lady also released a Delaware income tax return that showed $30,908 paid in Delaware income tax. Dr. Biden paid $3,549 in Virginia income tax.

Kamala Harris's Tax Return: Along with Biden's tax return being released, the White House also shared the tax return of Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff.

Harris and Emhoff reported federal adjusted gross income of $450,299. The couple paid $88,570 in federal income tax. Harris and Emhoff also paid $11,599 in income tax to the District of Columbia and $15,167 in income tax to California.

The couple paid $23,026 to nine charities and organizations. The largest donations were to Cal State University, Howard University and the University of Southern California, with each donation totaling $5,000. Harris graduated from Howard University and Emhoff graduated with degrees from Cal State University and USC.

Photo: Jonah Elkowitz via Shutterstock