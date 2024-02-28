Trump-Era Gun Control Measure Faces Supreme Court Scrutiny: The Bump Stock Ban To Be Reviewed

Loading... Loading...

The U.S. Supreme Court will soon evaluate the legality of a federal prohibition on “bump stock” devices, a move that could have significant implications for future firearms restrictions.

What Happened: The Supreme Court is scheduled to review the Trump administration’s 2019 ban on bump stocks, which allow semi-automatic weapons to fire rapidly, reported Reuters on Wednesday. The ban followed the 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas that resulted in 58 fatalities.

The case involves a challenge to the prohibition by Michael Cargill, a Texas-based gun shop owner and advocate. The court will consider whether the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) lawfully interpreted a statute banning machine guns to include bump stocks. The ban, if upheld, could result in a 10-year prison sentence for the sale or possession of such devices.

Unlike previous gun rights cases, this one does not directly involve the Second Amendment’s right to bear arms. The court’s decision could significantly impact future firearms regulations.

Why It Matters: The U.S. is grappling with a persistent issue of gun violence. Recent events, such as a mass shooting at a Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade, have reignited the debate on gun control.

This case also comes in the wake of the Biden administration’s efforts to tighten gun regulations and controversy over the rights of medical marijuana patients to own firearms. The Supreme Court’s decision could have far-reaching implications for the future of gun control in the country.

Ex-President Donald Trump has also pledged to protect gun rights if re-elected, setting the stage for a potential showdown in the 2024 presidential election. The court’s decision on this case is likely to influence the ongoing debate on gun control in the U.S.

