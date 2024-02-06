5E Advanced Materials Voices Support For Adding Boron To Critical Mineral List; Lynas Rare Earths Ends Discussions With MP Materials; Warrior Met Coal Publishes 2023 Sustainability Report

Loading... Loading...

Top Stories for Feb. 6, 2024:

1. 5E Advanced Materials, Inc. FEAM expressed its support for U.S. Congress to include boron in the U.S. Geologic Survey's 2025 Critical Mineral List.

5E Advanced Materials’ Chief Marketing Officer J.T. Starzecki said, “We thank Congressmen [Jay] Obernolte and [Jimmy] Panetta for their leadership in this effort...These members and their colleagues recognize the urgency and strategic importance of establishing a secure, domestic boron supply to meet the growing demand across the energy and defense industries.”

On Jan. 26, 10 members of Congress petitioned the secretary of the Interior and the USGS director to recognize the importance of boron and its derivatives across multiple industries, including energy and defense systems, and for meeting U.S. clean energy goals.

“Our country’s supply chains are in a precarious position, with many of them mostly, or even entirely, dependent on other countries... As one of the most versatile materials in the world, boron is used in over 300 applications that enable our way of life," said Rep. Jay Obernolte (R-Calif.) said.

"Including boron in the USGS Critical Minerals List would help ensure that the U.S. is not dependent on China for boron and would safeguard its utilization as a critical material. It is imperative that the USGS take action to secure a domestic supply chain for boron and its derivatives.”

2. Lynas Rare Earths Ltd LYSCF confirmed it held confidential discussions with MP Materials Corp MP about a potential transaction.

These discussions are no longer ongoing, lending speculation to the end of a potential merger. Lynas said it is still exploring opportunities to build scale, improve market functioning and add value for shareholders.

3. Warrior Met Coal Inc HCC published its 2023 sustainability report.

The company reported a total incidence rate for underground coal mines that was 52% lower than the national average, as well as a 13% reduction in Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions and a 16% decrease in methane emissions compared to 2021.

Warrior also completed its dry slurry system ahead of schedule, expanded employee training, implemented a policy on board diversity and donated over $1 million to charitable organizations.

CEO Walt Scheller said, “At Warrior we are fully committed to being a responsible corporate citizen to our employees, customers, communities and other stakeholders ... Operating as one of the world’s largest producers of premium quality steelmaking coal, we understand our responsibility to produce our products in a sustainable manner. We believe that our long-term success hinges on a trio of commitments: unwavering dedication to safety, proactive environmental stewardship and a continuous investment in our employees and local communities.”

Photo: Shutterstock