Range
6.18 - 6.51
Vol / Avg.
9.5K/134K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.92 - 8.35
Mkt Cap
5.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
6.51
P/E
50.08
Shares
902.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Lynas Rare Earths Ltd is an Australian firm. It operates in a single segment and is engaged in integrated extraction and processing of Rare Earth minerals, in Australia and Malaysia; and the Development of Rare Earth deposits. It is focused on the Kalgoorlie project.

Analyst Ratings

Lynas Rare Earths Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lynas Rare Earths (LYSCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lynas Rare Earths (OTCPK: LYSCF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Lynas Rare Earths's (LYSCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lynas Rare Earths.

Q

What is the target price for Lynas Rare Earths (LYSCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lynas Rare Earths

Q

Current Stock Price for Lynas Rare Earths (LYSCF)?

A

The stock price for Lynas Rare Earths (OTCPK: LYSCF) is $6.23 last updated Today at 2:38:31 PM.

Q

Does Lynas Rare Earths (LYSCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lynas Rare Earths.

Q

When is Lynas Rare Earths (OTCPK:LYSCF) reporting earnings?

A

Lynas Rare Earths does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lynas Rare Earths (LYSCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lynas Rare Earths.

Q

What sector and industry does Lynas Rare Earths (LYSCF) operate in?

A

Lynas Rare Earths is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.