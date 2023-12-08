NHTSA Closes Probe On Ford Mustang Mach-E Overheating Issue, To Keep An Eye On Other Models

Loading... Loading...

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has brought an end to its investigation on Ford Motor Co‘s F model year 2021-2022 Mustang Mach-E vehicles that it initiated in August following complaints of loss of motor power due to overheating high voltage battery contactors.

Following the investigation, Ford issued a recall for 35,000 Mach-E vehicles with extended-range batteries in October and said that it would replace the high-voltage battery junction box in affected vehicles at no cost to the customer.

Ford also noted that Mach-E vehicles equipped with standard range batteries are less at risk of experiencing this issue as compared to those equipped with extended range batteries owing to their smaller battery capacity and lower output electric drive motors.

NHTSA on Friday closed the investigation in light of the recall action taken by Ford.

The agency, however, noted that it will continue to monitor reports of such failures in both extended-range and standard-range models. The agency also stated that it reserves the right to take further action if future conditions necessitate it.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

