Toxic Lead-Covered Cables From AT&T, Verizon And Other Telecoms Remain Exposed: WSJ

Thousands of toxic cables have been left behind by telecommunications companies over the years, posing a health risk for surrounding communities.

What Happened: Lead levels in sediment and soil at more than four dozen locations tested by the Wall Street Journal exceeded safety recommendations set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The culprit? Predecessor companies of AT&T Inc. T, Verizon Communications Inc. VZ, Frontier Communications Parent Inc FYBR and other telecommunications companies.

More than 2,000 lead-covered cables erected under the Bell system have cause lead contamination in soil and water supplies.

Why It Matters: Telecom companies and environmental regulators have known about the lead-covered cables for years and the potential risks of exposure to their workers and citizens, "but haven’t meaningfully acted on potential health risks to the surrounding communities or made efforts to monitor the cables."

Contact with lead is not considered safe. That's especially the case for children’s physical and mental development.

According to the U.S. Housing Department of Housing and Urban Development, when lead is absorbed into the body, it can cause damage to the brain and other vital organs, like the kidneys, nerves, and blood.

Lead may also cause behavioral problems, learning disabilities, seizures, and in extreme cases, death.

Image by Joss Rogers from Pixabay