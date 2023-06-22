GE To Manufacture Fighter Jet Engines For Indian Air Force: Reuters

by Benzinga Newsbot, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 22, 2023 6:33 AM | 1 min read

On Thursday, General Electric GE announced a memorandum of understanding with India’s state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd to manufacture fighter jet engines for the Indian Air Force, coinciding with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to the United States.

What Happened: The agreement includes the potential joint production of GE Aerospace’s F414 engines in India, Reuters reports. Hindustan Aeronautics had previously stated its intention to use the engine for a second generation of light-combat aircraft and was in discussions over domestic production of the engines.

Why It Matters: This development is part of a series of unprecedented defense, technology, and business deals announced during Modi’s visit to the U.S., as reported by Benzinga.

These deals signal a clear counter to China’s global ambitions and an attempt to pull India away from Russia.

The U.S. had previously urged India to fast-track the drone deal ahead of Modi’s visit, highlighting the Biden administration’s efforts to strengthen ties with India, particularly in the face of China’s growing influence in the region.

