Warren Buffett recently drew attention to the potential impact of artificial intelligence by comparing it to the destructive power of the atomic bomb. Now, Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, has presented his vision for the regulation of AI companies, including his own, by the U.S. government.

What Happened: Altman outlined his recommendations for government regulation of AI companies, emphasizing the need for safety standards, auditing requirements and a new regulatory agency. Additionally, he and other OpenAI co-founders — Greg Brockman and Ilya Suskever — suggested the International Atomic Energy Agency, or IAEA, as a blueprint for regulating "superintelligent" AI.

Under OpenAI's proposal, advanced AI models that surpass human intelligence would fall under the oversight of an international authority. This authority would have the power to inspect systems, conduct audits, enforce safety standards, and restrict the deployment of the technology.

Initially, companies would collaborate to establish a list of requirements for countries to implement, with a focus on reducing existential risks. However, more specific issues, such as determining what AI is allowed to say, would be left to individual nations.

Why It Matters: Though OpenAI's ChatGPT continues to captivate netizens and experts alike, it has also ignited a debate on the future of AI and its inherent risks. In March, a letter signed by tech leaders, including Elon Musk and Steve Wozniak, called for a pause in training systems more powerful than OpenAI's GPT-4, citing worries over unforeseen risks.

It is also important to acknowledge that the IAEA has faced challenges in the past, including instances where countries expelled inspectors or failed to comply with regulations. These challenges raise concerns about the feasibility and effectiveness of establishing a similar international regulatory body for AI.

