EU Pulls out the Big Guns: Record Privacy Fine on the Horizon for Meta

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
May 18, 2023 9:01 AM | 1 min read
  • Meta Platforms, Inc META will likely face a record European Union privacy fine related to data transfer of Facebook's EU users to U.S. servers for failing to comply with a warning by a top EU court.
  • The EU court warns violation will entail a higher penalty than the previous record €746 million ($821.20 million) fine for Amazon.com Inc AMZN, Reuters reports.
  • EU regulators led by Ireland's Data Protection Commissioner Helen Dixon have been finalizing a ban on the legal tool used by Facebook to transfer European user data over privacy concerns.
  • In April, they said the Irish DPC had a month to make an order blocking Facebook's transatlantic data flows. The ban could be effective by mid-May.
  • Europe's highest court ruled in 2020 that an EU-U.S. data transfer agreement was invalid, citing surveillance concerns.
  • In 2022, Meta warned against suspending Facebook services in Europe following the ban on its mechanism to transfer data from Europe to the U.S. 
  • Meta held $37.44 billion in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2023.
  • Price Action: META shares traded lower by 0.23% at $241.92 premarket on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo by JD Lasica via Wikimedia

