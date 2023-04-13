Air National Guardsman Arrested In Connection With Leaked US Intelligence Documents

The FBI on Thursday arrested 21-year-old air national guardsman Jack Teixeira, who is believed to be linked to leaked classified U.S. intelligence documents, according to the New York Times.

Teixeira, a member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard's intelligence wing, is connected to an online group where the leaked documents first appeared, the report said. He faces charges under the Espionage Act (18 U.S.C. 793), which criminalizes unauthorized handling and sharing of closely held national defense documents.

Teixeira managed an online Discord group called Thug Shaker Central, where around 20 to 30 individuals gathered over shared interests in guns, memes, and video games. It was within this group that hundreds of pages of intelligence briefings were uploaded, with the intention of educating members on world events, according to the Times.

The leaked documents contain sensitive information regarding Canada, China, Israel and South Korea, as well as the military situation in the Indo-Pacific and the Middle East.

In relation to the war in Ukraine, the documents revealed American and NATO plans for strengthening the Ukrainian military and suggest the situation for Ukrainian forces is more dire than the government has publicly acknowledged, the Times said.

The leak may damage the unified coalition supporting Ukraine against the Russian invasion and cause hesitation in sharing sensitive information among allies.

The Times also revealed several other incidents and assessments related to countries around the world, including a near-miss missile incident involving a British surveillance aircraft and China's potential plans to send weapons to Russia.

Photo via Shutterstock.