Samsung Clocks 8% Revenue Decline In Q4 Due To Softness In Semiconductor & Smartphone Businesses; Expects Recovery In Second Half

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
January 31, 2023 5:29 AM | 2 min read
  • Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd SSNLF reported a fourth-quarter FY22 revenue decline of 8% year-on-year to KRW 70.46 trillion.
  • Semiconductor businesses revenue was KRW 20.07 trillion, down 24% Y/Y due to falling memory prices amid soft customer sentiment.
  • Samsung Display Corporation (SDC) reported revenue of KRW 9.31 trillion, up 3% Y/Y as mobile's market demand contracted, partially offset by a focus on high-end OLED products for smartphones and sales of QD-OLED panels.
  • The MX and Networks businesses had revenue of KRW 26.90 trillion, down 7% Y/Y due to sluggish demand for smartphones. The Networks Business posted an increase in revenue led by domestic demand for 5G installations and expansion in overseas businesses.
  • The Visual Display and Digital Appliances businesses posted KRW 15.58 trillion in revenue, up by 2% Y/Y as demand for the TV market declined in developed markets. 
  • The Device eXperience revenue declined by 4% Y/Y to KRW 42.71 trillion.
  • The operating profit declined from KRW 13.87 trillion to KRW 4.31 trillion, mainly due to a decline in the semiconductor business.
  • The capex reached KRW 20.2 trillion, including KRW 18.8 trillion spent in the semiconductor division.
  • The capital expenditures in 2022 reached a total of KRW 53.1 trillion, including KRW 47.9 trillion for semiconductors.
  • Samsung expects a market demand recovery in the second half of 2023.
  • The semiconductor business will expand the proportion of advanced nodes and products.
  • Earnings at SDC's mobile panel business will likely be robust.
  • The Networks Business will likely maintain revenue growth by actively responding to overseas businesses and reinforcing technology leadership in 5G core chips.
  • For the Digital Appliances Business and Device eXperience divisions, the company will continue to enhance the competitiveness of premium products.
  • Photo Via Company

