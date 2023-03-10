Railroad Industry Group Instructs To Take Care Of Loose Wheels To Avoid Possible Derailments

- The American Association of Railroads (AAR) gave a rare advisory calling for certain rail cars to be taken out of service and checked amid concerns that loose wheels might raise the risk of derailments.
- The advisory comes after Norfolk Southern Corporation NSC train reportedly derailed in Calhoun County, Alabama, before company CEO Alan Shaw faced lawmakers about derailments.
- Last week Norfolk Southern suffered another derailment incident on Saturday near Springfield, Ohio.
- National Steel Car wheel mounts identified by the AAR were on cars in the Norfolk Southern train derailment near Springfield, Wall Street Journal writes, citing people familiar with the derailment.
- Wednesday, the freight rail industry announced key safety measures, including installing approximately 1,000 new detectors, expanding support for first responders, and initiating actions based on a preliminary National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) advisory.
- NTSB also launched a special investigation of Norfolk's organization and safety culture.
- CEO Alan Shaw told a U.S. Senate panel that he plans to "make it right" after one of the company's trains derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, last month.
- Shaw appeared at a U.S. Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works hearing to address what committee Democrats called "environmental and public health threats" resulting from the derailment.
- Price Action: NSC shares closed at $213.21 on Thursday.
