Walgreens Boots Alliance Nixes Dispersing Abortion Medication In 20 Republican States

by

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA reportedly confirmed that it would not dispense abortion pills in several states where they remain legal.

reportedly confirmed that it would not dispense abortion pills in several states where they remain legal. Second-largest pharmacy chain in the U.S. said it would not dispense abortion pills in the states of 20 Republican attorneys general acting out of an abundance of caution amid a shifting policy landscape, threats from state officials, and pressure from anti-abortion activists.

Related: Attorney Generals Of Several States Warn CVS, Walgreens Against Mailing Abortion Medication.

Attorney Generals Of Several States Warn CVS, Walgreens Against Mailing Abortion Medication. News website Politico first reported Walgreens' update.

The company told Politico that it has since responded to all the officials, assuring them they will not dispense abortion pills by mail or at their brick-and-mortar locations in those states.

In several states, including Alaska, Iowa, Kansas, and Montana, abortion medications remain legal. For example, Kansas' law that patients only obtain the pills directly from a physician is blocked in court.

The latest decision demonstrates how widely abortion access can vary from state to state in a post-Roe America, even in places where no bans are in effect — as elected officials tussle with the federal government, activists, and corporations to block the availability of services.

Price Action : WBA shares closed at $35.38 on Thursday.

: WBA shares closed at $35.38 on Thursday. Photo via Wikimedia Commons

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.