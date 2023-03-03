Walgreens Boots Alliance Nixes Dispersing Abortion Medication In 20 Republican States

- Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA reportedly confirmed that it would not dispense abortion pills in several states where they remain legal.
- Second-largest pharmacy chain in the U.S. said it would not dispense abortion pills in the states of 20 Republican attorneys general acting out of an abundance of caution amid a shifting policy landscape, threats from state officials, and pressure from anti-abortion activists.
- Related: Attorney Generals Of Several States Warn CVS, Walgreens Against Mailing Abortion Medication.
- News website Politico first reported Walgreens' update.
- The company told Politico that it has since responded to all the officials, assuring them they will not dispense abortion pills by mail or at their brick-and-mortar locations in those states.
- In several states, including Alaska, Iowa, Kansas, and Montana, abortion medications remain legal. For example, Kansas' law that patients only obtain the pills directly from a physician is blocked in court.
- The latest decision demonstrates how widely abortion access can vary from state to state in a post-Roe America, even in places where no bans are in effect — as elected officials tussle with the federal government, activists, and corporations to block the availability of services.
- Price Action: WBA shares closed at $35.38 on Thursday.
- Photo via Wikimedia Commons
